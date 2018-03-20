Family, friends to rally around Syed Jamal during Tuesday court - KCTV5

Family, friends to rally around Syed Jamal during Tuesday court hearing

A Kansas City professor has spent nearly two months behind bars. On Tuesday, Syed Jamal and his family could get answers on when he could become free.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.