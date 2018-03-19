Claire's, the ear-piercing mall chain, files for bankruptcy - KCTV5

Claire's, the ear-piercing mall chain, files for bankruptcy

Claire's, the mall chain that has pierced the ears of millions of teens, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
