Kansas family’s dog almost home after accidental trip to Japan - KCTV5

Kansas family’s dog almost home after accidental trip to Japan

Posted:
Posted by Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
By Ashley Arnold, News Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A Kansas family's dog is almost home after accidentally ending up in Japan.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.