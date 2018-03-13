Suspicious package marked with racial slur prompts evacuation of - KCTV5

Suspicious package marked with racial slur prompts evacuation of some Independence homes

Posted:
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -

A suspicious package marked with a racial slur prompted evacuations of some Independence homes on Tuesday.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.