Bond behind badges: Dozens of police departments expected to att - KCTV5

Bond behind badges: Dozens of police departments expected to attend funeral for fallen Clinton officer

Officers from dozens of police departments are expected to attend officer Ryan Morton's funeral on Monday. KCTV5’s Kelli Taylor has a closer look at the bond between officers from all backgrounds.
