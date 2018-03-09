Sprint cutting 500 jobs from Overland Park headquarters - KCTV5

Sprint cutting 500 jobs from Overland Park headquarters

Overland Park-based Sprint will be cutting 500 jobs from its campus over the next few weeks.
