Here is how Kansas City is recognizing International Women's Day - KCTV5

Here is how Kansas City is recognizing International Women's Day

Thursday is International Women's Day. KCTV5’s Jessica Reyes explains with what area women are doing to commemorate the day.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.