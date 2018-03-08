This anonymous Instagram account is a hidden gem of Kansas City’ - KCTV5

This anonymous Instagram account is a hidden gem of Kansas City’s food scene

An anonymous Instagrammer is hooking you up with the best of the best in Kansas City's food scene. She dishes all, except her identity, in this segment of ‘Morning Joe.’
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.