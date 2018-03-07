Charges filed after child called racial slur, spat on by firefig - KCTV5

Charges filed after child called racial slur, spat on by firefighter at Overland Park Hooters

A 42-year-old Kansas City, MO man and first responder who allegedly spit on and called a child by a racial slur in Overland Park has been charged.
