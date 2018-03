Authorities say Clinton Officer Christopher Ryan Morton, who was killed in a shooting that wounded two other officers, served with "distinction." Morton was a full-time officer from February 2015 through January 2017, when he became a reserve officer. He returned to full-time duty last September, one month after another officer was fatally shot. He was honored at a Royals game in June 2014, and presented Jeremy Guthrie with a US flag that was flown during his deployment.