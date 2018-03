Friends and family Ta’Ron Carson will hold a candlelight vigil and walk to honor the man killed near a club in Westport on Sunday morning. The event will be held at 6 p.m. at the Center for Spiritual Living, located at 1014 W 39th Street. Carson was leaving Aura nightclub and headed to a vehicle parked down the street near CVS. His friends didn’t witness the shooting, but they heard the fatal gunshots and rushed to his side.