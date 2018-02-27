Motorcyclist dead after wreck at 14th, Pennsylvania - KCTV5

Motorcyclist dead after wreck at 14th, Pennsylvania

KANSAS CITY, MO

One person is dead following a motorcycle wreck at 14th and Pennsylvania. 

