One stellar happy hour - KCTV5

One stellar happy hour

Posted:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect

Alexis stopped by JJ’s on the Plaza to pull up a seat and find out 'What’s Appenin.'

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.