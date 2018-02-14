Kansas State prevails on the road against Oklahoma State - KCTV5

Kansas State prevails on the road against Oklahoma State

Posted:
STILLWATER, OK (KCTV) -

Kansas State defeated Oklahoma State to take one step closer to the NCAA Tournament. 

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.