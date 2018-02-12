Kansas chemist fighting deportation granted emergency stay - KCTV5

Kansas chemist fighting deportation granted emergency stay

The Board of Immigration Appeals has granted a new stay of removal that would keep a Kansas chemist in the U.S. while he battles immigration officials' efforts to deport him to Bangladesh.
