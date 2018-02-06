Olathe crews take no chances ahead of winter storm - KCTV5

Olathe crews take no chances ahead of winter storm

The worst of the snow will miss most of the metro but just barely. However, crews in Johnson County were still out all day in the cold weather preparing for a storm that won't even impact them.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.