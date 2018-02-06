Kansas City braces for bitter cold Tuesday night - KCTV5

Kansas City braces for bitter cold Tuesday night

Many people will pack the downtown area tonight for a big event at the Sprint Center. And when they leave, it will be extremely cold.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.