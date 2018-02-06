Kansas City area families pull together to save MDA camp - KCTV5

Kansas City area families pull together to save MDA camp

Local families are pulling together to try to save the summer camp they have cherished for years. This comes after the national MDA office decided to pull the plug on the one week a year these campers with muscular dystrophy depend on and love.
