2 suffer life-threatening injuries in fire in the 6600 block of - KCTV5

2 suffer life-threatening injuries in fire in the 6600 block of The Paseo

Posted:
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Two people suffered life-threatening injuries following a house fire near 66th and Paseo. 

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.