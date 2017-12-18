KCK police investigate suspicious death at 32nd, Coronado - KCTV5

KCK police investigate suspicious death at 32nd, Coronado

Posted:
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Police in KCK are working a suspicious death at 32nd and Coronado Avenue. 

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.