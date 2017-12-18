AECOM planning to update its proposal to build KCI’s new termina - KCTV5

AECOM planning to update its proposal to build KCI’s new terminal

The city's deciding what to do next with the redesign at the Kansas City International Airport. It abruptly rejected a plan from Edgemoor last week. Now, there's a chance it could move forward with the runner-up, AECOM.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.