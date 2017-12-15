Holiday Express train arrives at Union Station - KCTV5

Holiday Express train arrives at Union Station

Some holiday cheer pulled into Union Station on Friday. The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express Train brought Santa and his elves to town.
