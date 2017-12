What J Rieger & Co. thought would be a 4-foot tunnel, turned out to be 8.5-foot tunnel that was filled with dirt. The distillery had to remove all 14 tons, by hand. After doing that, they hit a wall, literally. So, they pulled blue prints to see what it could lead to and it doesn't show up on any historical documents. Now, they're convinced that whatever is behind the wall must be good. They've hired a construction crew to knock it down in January.