As expected, Tuesday is off to a much colder start with morning temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Winds have settled down a bit but it will still be a breezy day and winds will make it feel cooler out there. For those of you that aren't fans of the colder air, mostly to partly sunny skies will be something for you to look forward to. The afternoon will still have a chill in the air as highs only reach the 40s.