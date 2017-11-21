New technologies for weight loss - KCTV5

New technologies for weight loss

Dr. Stephen Scott from the Surgical Weight Loss Institute of Kansas City at Lee's Summit and Menorrah Medical Centers talks about new technologies for successful weight loss.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.