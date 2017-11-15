Man arrested at Lenexa storage facility charged with abandoning - KCTV5

Man arrested at Lenexa storage facility charged with abandoning wife's corpse, endangering children

A 35-year-old man has been charged with felonies in connection with dismembering and abandoning his wife’s corpse, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Wednesday.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.