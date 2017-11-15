Lady Gaga provides support, inspiration to Kansas City fans - KCTV5

Lady Gaga provides support, inspiration to Kansas City fans

A lot of people are excited to see Lady Gaga coming to town. KCTV5’s Caroline Sweeney has more on why the pop star is an inspiration to some.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.