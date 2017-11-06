Mr. Bean brings comfort, happiness to families at Ronald McDonal - KCTV5

Mr. Bean brings comfort, happiness to families at Ronald McDonald House

There is nothing quite like the love of a dog. They seem to know exactly when their loved ones need a little extra TLC. Mr. Bean is an 8-year-old mixed breed rescue who calls the Ronald McDonald House home.
