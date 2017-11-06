Blue Springs South students show off robotic inventions - KCTV5

Blue Springs South students show off robotic inventions

Some students at Blue Springs South High School are hard at work showcasing their robotic skills. They even have some biomedical inventions.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.