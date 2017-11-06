Do Your Job: Gina Bullard tries working at Dolce Bakery - KCTV5

Do Your Job: Gina Bullard tries working at Dolce Bakery

Every Monday, KCTV5’s Gina Bullard goes out and does other people's jobs. This week, she is getting a cake decorating lesson at Dolce Bakery in Prairie Village. See if she can take the cake.
