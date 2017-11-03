'A lot I'm guilty for, just not first-degree murder,' says fathe - KCTV5

'A lot I'm guilty for, just not first-degree murder,' says father of Kansas City, KS boy fed to pigs

A Kansas City, KS family is thrust back into the court system for possibly the next two months, if not longer. Mike Jones pleaded guilty to killing his 7-year-old son, Adrian Jones. He is serving a life sentence after the 2015 murder plea.
