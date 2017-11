Friday starts with a mainly clear sky but at the price of cooler morning temperatures in the 30s and 40s. We should be able to get good amounts of sun once it's up which will help boost our spirits after a couple of gloomy days. Enjoy any bit of sunshine we get because we'll cloud right back up by the afternoon, keeping highs in the low to mid-50s. This will lead to a chance of some light rain/drizzle/mist by the late afternoon and evening.