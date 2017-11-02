Kansas on track to have deadliest year for car wrecks on highway - KCTV5

Kansas on track to have deadliest year for car wrecks on highways

Posted:
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

People are dying on Kansas roads at the rate of more than one every day.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.