Chiefs Chat: Have you ever seen a kicker like Harrison Butker? - KCTV5

Chiefs Chat: Have you ever seen a kicker like Harrison Butker?

Rookie kicker Harrison Butker has hit 18 straight field goals. And without some of those kicks Monday night, the game would have been much tighter.
