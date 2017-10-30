Man believes his race motivated group to attack him on his way h - KCTV5

Man believes his race motivated group to attack him on his way home from Eudora bar

A night at the bar ends in an alleged hate crime. It all unfolded over the weekend in Eudora. KCTV5’s Nathan Vickers has the details.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.