Classmates remember Bonner Springs boy who died following car cr - KCTV5

Classmates remember Bonner Springs boy who died following car crash

Posted:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
Posted by Betsy Webster, News Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
BONNER SPRINGS, KS (KCTV) -

A Bonner Springs student has died after he was injured in a crash last weekend.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.