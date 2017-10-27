What Chiefs can expect from struggling Broncos team Monday night - KCTV5

What Chiefs can expect from struggling Broncos team Monday night

fter two prime-time thrillers in 2016, Denver and Kansas City are set to square off once again under the bright lights of Monday night.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.