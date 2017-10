The colder air we've been talking about is finally here. Friday starts in the 30s but a breezy wind is bringing wind chills into the 20s for some. A constant northwest breeze and a partly-to-mostly cloudy sky will only allow highs into the low to mid-40s. A heavy jacket will definitely be a necessity the whole day. Temperatures drop below freezing overnight, putting a freeze warning into effect until 10 a.m. Saturday.