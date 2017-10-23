Indian Creek trail killings suspect Fredrick Scott pleads not gu - KCTV5

Indian Creek trail killings suspect Fredrick Scott pleads not guilty to all charges

Fredrick Scott, an accused serial killer charged with three murders in the metro area, pleaded not guilty to all charges on Monday. He is also the suspect in three more murder cases.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.