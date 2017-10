Verda Salberg was a shining star in the KCTV Family. A breast cancer survivor, Verda was also a passionate supporter of Bra Couture KC. Verda was diagnosed with cancer again in 2016. She passed away on September 23rd. Bra Couture KC featured Verda's story at its event this past spring. Here is a clip from Verda's message on survivorship and why Bra Couture KC's mission is so vital to help the uninsured and the underinsured facing cancer. #livelikeverdama