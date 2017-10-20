Thousands of runners to hit the streets Saturday in KC Marathon - KCTV5

Thousands of runners to hit the streets Saturday in KC Marathon

Saturday morning, thousands of runners from 50 states and ten countries will hit the streets of Kansas City, taking part in the metro's largest marathon.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.