Kansas City to St. Louis becomes contender for Hyperloop route - KCTV5

Kansas City to St. Louis becomes contender for Hyperloop route

Imagine getting from Kansas City to St. Louis faster than you can drive from Olathe to Liberty. That is the potential of a new type of travel, the Hyperloop.  And a Kansas City to St. Louis connection is becoming more of a possibility.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.