Raiders score on final play to beat Chiefs 31-30 - KCTV5

Raiders score on final play to beat Chiefs 31-30

Posted:
OAKLAND, CA (KCTV) -

Derek Carr threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Michael Crabtree on the final play. 

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.