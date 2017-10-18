New ways local bus companies, drivers are protecting their preci - KCTV5

New ways local bus companies, drivers are protecting their precious cargo

Every weekday morning and afternoon, thousands of school buses filled with children travel on metro-area roads. They're carrying precious cargo, so school districts and bus companies are always looking to make the ride to and from.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.