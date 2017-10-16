Increased tax rebate hopes to bring new movies, commercials to K - KCTV5

Increased tax rebate hopes to bring new movies, commercials to Kansas City

Kansas City may soon become the newest hot spot for filmmakers. The city is giving them incentives to shoot their projects in the area but it's about more than seeing the skyline on the big screen.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.