Residents in Lawrence clean up after storms crash city over week - KCTV5

Residents in Lawrence clean up after storms crash city over weekend

Residents in Lawrence, KS continue cleaning up after storms hit the area over the weekend.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.