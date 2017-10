Some rain will make its way through the area during the morning and afternoon. The best chance for a shower or two in the Metro will be around lunchtime. Temperatures stay chilly all day as we slowly fall through the 40s. A northerly breeze will make it feel like the low 40s/upper 30s. Any rain around the area later in the afternoon and evening will taper and we'll just be left with a cloudy sky which will continue into Wednesday.