Kylr Yust will face a judge for the first time Tuesday since being charged in the murders of two Kansas City-area women. Cass County authorities charged Yust last week with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of abandoning a corpse in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, of Belton, and 21-year-old Jessica Runions of Raymore. He is being held on $1 million bond.