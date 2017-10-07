Accused serial killer charged with murder after 64-year-old woma - KCTV5

Accused serial killer charged with murder after 64-year-old woman’s body is found

Posted:
Posted by Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
By Emily Rittman, News Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) -

An accused serial killer who is a suspect in six murder cases faced new charges on Friday. 

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.