No officers hurt after stolen vehicle strikes Kansas City patrol - KCTV5

No officers hurt after stolen vehicle strikes Kansas City patrol vehicle

A driver of a stolen vehicle is in custody after it struck two vehicles, including a Kansas City police patrol vehicle.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.